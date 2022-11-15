Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lottery.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,227. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

