L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Oréal and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $38.20 billion 5.01 $5.44 billion N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.87 billion 3.97 $456.64 million $2.21 16.29

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 24.40% 30.88% 14.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares L’Oréal and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for L’Oréal and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 1 6 4 0 2.27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 0 2 0 0 2.00

L’Oréal currently has a consensus target price of $372.89, indicating a potential upside of 423.21%. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides products for rare diseases; and pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

