Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 490,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Longeveron

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,205,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Longeveron by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Trading Up 1.3 %

LGVN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 263,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,406. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.45. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,414.09% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. On average, analysts predict that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

