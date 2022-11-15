Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $462.98 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

