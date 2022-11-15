LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 34,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,773. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

