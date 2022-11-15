LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 34,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,773. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
