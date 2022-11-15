LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the October 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,385.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on LM Funding America to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Recommended Stories

