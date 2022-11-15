LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 59.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 737.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in LiveOne by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday.

LiveOne Stock Performance

About LiveOne

Shares of LVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,850. The company has a market cap of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.37. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

