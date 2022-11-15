Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 6.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $30.18. 49,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

