Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,427. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

