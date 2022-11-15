Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169,678.63

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $186.53 million and $169,678.63 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00006140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 179,359,765 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

