LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNKB. DA Davidson started coverage on LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNKB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 17,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $3,341,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $3,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $1,953,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $1,299,000.

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.