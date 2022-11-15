Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,565,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 4,617,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 575.1 days.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
