Lindsell Train Ltd Has $337.50 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 6.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $337,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $47,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.80.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $22.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.12. 7,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.11. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

