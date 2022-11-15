Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Increased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.37% of Lincoln Electric worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LECO stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

