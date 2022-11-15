LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSPK. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on LifeSpeak and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

Shares of LSPK opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. LifeSpeak has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

