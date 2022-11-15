Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,372.83 on Top Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,372.83 or 0.08073266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $7.76 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00585050 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.86 or 0.30474292 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

