Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of USA stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $158,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

