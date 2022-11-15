Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of USA stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.03.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
