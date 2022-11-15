Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after buying an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,358,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

