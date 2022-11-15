Lee Financial Co Reduces Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.4 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,639.84 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,062.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,767.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.