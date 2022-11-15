Lee Financial Co Purchases Shares of 30,000 Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co owned 0.26% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IVDA stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Iveda Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5,304.28% and a negative net margin of 178.80%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.