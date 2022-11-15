Lee Financial Co Has $112,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

