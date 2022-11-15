Lee Financial Co Acquires Shares of 900 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 511,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380,483 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,051,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6,002.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,461 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

