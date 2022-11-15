Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.54.
Lear Stock Performance
Lear stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.
Insider Activity at Lear
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lear (LEA)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.