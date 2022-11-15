Lear (NYSE:LEA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,918,469 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lear by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

