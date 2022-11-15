Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $75.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $583,066.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,882 shares of company stock worth $2,830,383. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

