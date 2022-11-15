Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$138.00 to C$135.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lassonde Industries traded as low as C$105.50 and last traded at C$106.67, with a volume of 6674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$111.85.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.96.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.