Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,432,200 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 15th total of 2,341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.3 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LSGOF remained flat at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

