Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 256.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

