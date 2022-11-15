Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $484.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.86.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $480.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.32. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

