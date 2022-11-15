Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Lagardere Stock Performance

Shares of Lagardere stock remained flat at $14.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Lagardere has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Lagardere from €24.00 ($24.74) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

