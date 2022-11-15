Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average is $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

