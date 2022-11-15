Kyndryl (KD) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kyndryl to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.59 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.50

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kyndryl and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -253.05% -32.59% -7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kyndryl and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 250 1667 2868 58 2.56

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 44.02%. Given Kyndryl’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kyndryl peers beat Kyndryl on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

