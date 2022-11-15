Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,526,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 7,422,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

KUASF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.