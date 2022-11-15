KonPay Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $137,248.36 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KonPay has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00584617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.22 or 0.30451734 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000086 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

