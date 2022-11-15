Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KOD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
