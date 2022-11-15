Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KOD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

About Kodiak Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

