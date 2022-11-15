Knott David M Jr Trims Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Knott David M Jr trimmed its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises about 3.5% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 88,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 14,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

