Knott David M Jr Purchases 68,579 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 12,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,602. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $626.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

