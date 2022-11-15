Knott David M Jr Invests $34,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.68 on Tuesday, reaching $520.90. 71,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

