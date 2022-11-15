Knott David M Jr Invests $1.81 Million in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 116,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $348,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

