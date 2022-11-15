Knott David M Jr Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after buying an additional 873,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $49,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 119.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 581,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 45.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 534,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,375,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 526,109 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

