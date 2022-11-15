Knott David M Jr Acquires 20,000 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Knott David M Jr increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned about 0.93% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

