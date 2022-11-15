KlayUniverse One Day Volume Tops $1,732.93 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $1,732.93 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00584617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.22 or 0.30451734 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000086 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09957914 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,721.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

