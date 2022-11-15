KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Hits $0.10

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $1,697.72 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10038848 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,914.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

