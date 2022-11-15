KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLAC opened at $377.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.02 and its 200-day moving average is $335.13. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

