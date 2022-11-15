Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Critical Review

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 Murphy Oil 0 5 4 0 2.44

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $51.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Murphy Oil pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.26 $33.94 million $1.71 10.12 Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 3.31 -$73.66 million $5.94 8.25

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.75% 33.89% 14.45% Murphy Oil 25.27% 17.20% 7.39%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Murphy Oil on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

