Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kidpik Stock Up 16.9 %
NASDAQ PIK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $8.42.
Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%.
Kidpik Company Profile
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
