Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in October

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 396.8 days.
Keywords Studios Trading Down 0.0 %
Keywords Studios stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,260 ($38.31) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
