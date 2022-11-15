Kevin J. Brewer Sells 6,500 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Axcelis Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ACLS traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 315,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,495. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
