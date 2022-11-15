Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP):

10/31/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

10/31/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

9/27/2022 – Keurig Dr Pepper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 2.1 %

KDP traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. 11,252,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,395. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,944 shares of company stock worth $1,524,267 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,455 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,817,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after purchasing an additional 634,049 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

