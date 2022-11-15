Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 99,636 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Range Resources worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

