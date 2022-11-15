Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

